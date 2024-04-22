Two former cops arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting victims for R200,000

Eight suspects, including two former police officers in the Free State, are expected to appear in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The group face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

However, police are confident more charges will be added as their investigation unfolds. Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the group were arrested on Friday, April 19, at about 9am by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit working with Crime Intelligence, Welkom Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), and Welkom Tactical Response Team. “The multi-disciplinary team acted on intelligence-led information on eight wanted suspects, who are believed to be involved in the kidnapping and extortion case, committed on the R30 between Vierfontein and Bothaville on March 1, 2023.

“This is after the victim and his friend were lured by the suspects posing as police officials, kidnapped, and coerced to electronically send about R200,000 to different bank accounts at the instruction of the suspects. “The suspects aged between 33 and 53 years old, including two former police officials aged 38 and 45, were swiftly arrested by the team, while they were about to enter the Wolmaranstad court,” Kareli said. He said two vehicles, a white Toyota Corolla, and a metallic brown VW Polo, allegedly used in the commission of crimes were also seized by officials.

“The victims were threatened with arrest, violence and forced to cooperate. The arrested suspects are believed to be one of the groups terrorising communities in the Free State and the North West provinces using the same modus operandi,” Kareli said. The Free State Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the team for ensuring the criminals were apprehended. “I would like to commend the joint effort by the team in making sure that the victims of these ruthless criminal conducts find closure,” Motswenyane said.