Two men arrested in Tembisa for driving under the influence of alcohol

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) have arrested two men for driving an Isuzu KB bakkie while under the influence of alcohol, in the Tembisa area. The two men were travelling in the same vehicle when they were arrested at a road block, according to EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa.

Trouble started for the duo when they were stopped at a routine road block, and after the arrest of the intoxicated driver, the passenger hopped onto the driver’s seat hoping to continue with his journey. He was also arrested for driving the influence of alcohol. “During the normal routine check, on Letsiakarane Street by the Lekaneng section (of Tembisa) officers stopped an approaching white Isuzu light delivery vehicle with two male occupants. As law enforcers greeted the duo and stated a reason for stopping them, there was a strong odour of liquor, from the driver,” said Thepa. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested the driver of an Isuzu KB bakkie for driving under the influence of alcohol, and moments later, the passenger in the car was also arrested as he tried to leave the scene. Picture: EMPD She said a breathalyzer test was then conducted on the driver.

"The reading from the device used to determine the alcohol intake came out very high and the tipsy 29-year-old motorist was handcuffed. While officers were busy effecting the arrest, the passenger switched seats on the idling bakkie and occupied the driver's seat. "As he was selecting gears, about to take off, police officers stopped him and conducted a breathalyzer test on him. He was also arrested. "A registered medical practitioner was summoned to come and draw blood specimen from the two, before they were marched to the Tembisa police station," said Thepa.