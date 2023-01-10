Two men gunned down in suspected turf war in Durban CBD

Two people have been shot dead during a shooting in the Durban CBD on Tuesday afternoon. Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenen said at about 4pm they responded to the scene of a shooting incident in Grey Street in the Durban central business district.

“On arrival on scene two men aged approximately 30 years old were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” he said. It is alleged that one of the deceased was shot at close range while the second was shot several times in the back while trying to flee. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were awaiting more information before issuing comment.

Officials at the cordoned off scene where two men were gunned down. Picture: Dew Force Security A source revealed that this is the fifth shooting in the past two weeks and is linked to an ongoing turf war between rival gangs.

The source claimed that drug cartels are fighting to ply their trade in more areas in the CBD. Last week, the owner of a well-known towing company was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Berea. At the crime scene, a car guard, who was speaking anonymously, said he was on duty when he heard loud bangs. A white Mercedes-Benz was driving along the road and a Toyota Etios drove up behind it.

