Two men in KZN linked to cash-in-transit heists to remain behind bars

Sifiso Nicholas Gwala, 50, and Mondli Clifford Shabalala, 47, are linked to a cash-in-transit heist near the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court in July this year.

Two alleged cash-in-transit robbers made their first appearance in court this week.

They appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing charges of contravening the Explosives Act, cash-in-transit robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes (known as the Hawks) spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo, the suspects were remanded in custody.

“The matter was postponed to October 17, for a formal bail application.”