Two men in KZN linked to cash-in-transit heists to remain behind bars

Two alleged cash-in-transit robbers made their first appearance in court this week.
Sifiso Nicholas Gwala, 50, and Mondli Clifford Shabalala, 47, are linked to a cash-in-transit heist near the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court in July this year.
They appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing charges of contravening the Explosives Act, cash-in-transit robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition.
According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes (known as the Hawks) spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo, the suspects were remanded in custody.
“The matter was postponed to October 17, for a formal bail application.”
Nxumalo said the duo were arrested in Ntuzuma by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the Hawks, the South African Police Services, and private security companies.
“Police pounced on the suspects where two pistols with rounds of ammunition and undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated. The firearms had their serial numbers filed off.”
She said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were imminent.
The Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona applauded the team for the arrest.
“The investigators will send concrete evidence to court for a successful prosecution. We urge the community members to provide information of criminals in their areas to the police.”
IOL News