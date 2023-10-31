Two men killed in hail of bullets at a men’s hostel in KwaMashu, Durban

Two men were killed in a hail of bullets at the men’s hostel in KwaMashu on Monday afternoon. The incident took place in Kholwa Road in KwaMashu at around 5pm.

Provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that an unknown suspect opened fire at two men who were outside a hostel room. “The suspect proceeded inside the house and opened fire towards a 20-year-old who was in the kitchen,” Gwala said. “Two of men were declared dead and one was rushed to the local clinic for medical attention.”

Gwala said by Tuesday, police were still searching for the suspect. KwaMashu SAPS are investigating two cases of murder and one of attempted murder. In another shooting incident, also on Monday, five suspects who were allegedly terrorising the Inanda community, were killed in a gun battle with police.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said intelligence led a team to a house near the Dube Village Mall in Inanda at around 11pm. “As the police officers approached the house, they were met with gunfire. A member of the National Intervention Unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.” Naicker said four suspects were killed and the body of a fifth person was found in a house in Inanda. Following a heated gun battle, four suspects were fatally wounded.

“It is believed that he fled the scene during the shootout and sought refuge in a nearby house. The suspect passed away due to his injuries while hiding from police.” Naicker said the police would be looking into why the owners of the house allowed the man to hide in their home. Last week there were a spate of shooting incidents in Durban. A total of 12 people were shot in two mass shooting incident - one was allegedly linked to vigilantism and the other drug-related.