Two men remanded in custody for alleged theft of 19 sheep worth R40 000

Pretoria – Two men, Tshepiso Molefe aged 33 and Itumeleng Andrew Phokomusi, 41, were remanded in custody after they appeared before the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen sheep. The duo are scheduled to re-appear before the same court on Monday, August 15.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The accused were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, August 6, after members of Wolmaransstad Crime Prevention noticed a suspicious red bakkie with a canopy, driving on the N12 road from Wolmaransstad towards Klerksdorp,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh. The alert police officers pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road, and found 19 sheep in the back, with an estimated value of R40 000. “The accused could not give proper account of the ownership of the sheep and had no permit to transport the sheep. The sheep were impounded for further investigations by the Stilfontein Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit,” said Myburgh.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, has applauded the Wolmaransstad Crime Prevention Unit members “for their commitment and alertness” that led to the arrest. Moreover, Kwena urged the farmers to brand mark their livestock in accordance with the Animal Identification Act. In July, a man who alleged that 11 cows suspected to have been stolen were for his fiancée fled the scene before police arrived in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Nongoma Stock Theft Task Team embarked on an operation following possible leads relating to stock stolen at Ntubane in Pongola. “Police received information regarding a man who was in possession of stock suspected to be stolen. It is alleged that the man was planning to take the 11 cows to the family of his fiancée,” Ngcobo said. “The police proceeded to the identified location to further investigate. However, on arrival, they realised that the suspect had fled.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Ngcobo said the 11 cows were seized by police and will be impounded until the lawful owner has been located. IOL