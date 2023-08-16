Two more arrested over the unlawful possession of over 98 IDs and 104 bank cards

A man and a woman were arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice in a case involving a man who had been arrested for unlawful possession of identity documents in Selosesha in the Free State. Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the couple was arrested on Tuesday.

"The suspects were arrested after they allegedly acquired the suspect's expired passport, which was booked as an exhibit, took it to be updated and returned it to court so that their brother could be released from custody,” Kareli said. Kareli said the case was handed over to the Free State Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation. "The two, a 24-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband, will appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, August 16," Kareli said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of 98 identity documents (ID) and 105 different bank cards in Selosesha, Thaba Nchu, outside Bloemfontein on Friday. Public Order Police arrested him following a tip-off that he was in possession of identity documents. "Members followed the information and it took the team to a house in Zone 4, Selosesha. On arrival, members met a 28-year-old suspect, who, upon searching his room, police found 42 Smart card IDs, one Lesotho passport, 55 Republic of South Africa issued ID books, 105 bank cards from different RSA banking institutions and a birth certificate in his possession.

"Investigations are under way to establish the reason for him being in possession of personal documents from different people. He was arrested for unlawfully being in possession of identification documents and for contravening the Immigration Act," Kareli said. Kareli said police were appealing to anyone who might have lost or submitted his identity document to the 28-year-old to go to Selosesha police station so they can retrieve their personal documents. The man was expected to apply for bail on August 24.