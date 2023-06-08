Two Mthatha taxi bosses shot dead, bodies found outside a B&B

Durban – Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects after two taxi bosses were found with gunshot wounds outside a bed and breakfast in Mthatha on Wednesday night. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident in the Slovo Park area were still unknown.

“On Wednesday at around 6.40pm, the police were summoned to a complaint of murder, after a white Toyota bakkie with two occupants crashed into the gate of a Bed and Breakfast in Slovo Park in Mthatha. “It is further alleged that local residents heard several gunshots before the bakkie veered off the road. At this stage, details are still sketchy and the police are following all leads.” Nkohli said the two occupants sustained gunshot wounds in the upper body, and were declared dead at the scene.

The police said the victims have been identified as Masixole Gebengu, 47, and Dumisani Bango, 42. “Both are believed to be members of a local taxi association,” said Nkohli. The police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s to contact a member that is leading the investigating team on 082 393 1062.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In another shooting incident, a Paarl taxi owner was shot and killed on Tuesday. Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata) chairperson Siyabulela Mandyoli, was shot dead at his house in Mbekweni.