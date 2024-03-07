Two people shot dead amid Ekurhuleni taxi shutdown

Two people have been shot dead in Germiston, during the taxi shutdown which brought a large part of the East Rand to a standstill on Thursday. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the victims were inside a car when they were shot.

“The motive of the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage but it is suspected that it could be related to taxi violence as both deceased are said to be members of the local taxi association,” he said. Masondo said police were hunting the shooters. “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10 111,” he added.

The Ekurhuleni taxi shutdown left thousands of commuters stranded, affecting areas such as Thembisa, Thokoza, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus. Spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance, Theo Malele, said the strike was centred around bus contracts and routes in the city. “The National Taxi Alliance notes the bus contracts issued in Ekurhuleni do not reflect the entire taxi industry's stance on the aspect of it being accorded a stake in the issuance of a contract along routes it operates and have nurtured all the years,” said Malele.

“The development of these routes was done by the taxi industry and therefore it (the taxi industry) should be given at least 30% of the contract, to compensate for the development and the losses it will incur in the process.” Malele insisted that if there is no agreement, the strike action will be intensified to a national proportion. “Should the authorities remain incalcitrant in the matter, the industry will be left with no option either than to escalate current shutdown in Ekurhuleni to national proportion thus crippling the mobility of the masses as a consequence,” he said.