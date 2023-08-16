Two people shot dead while sitting in their car in Verulam

Two people were shot and killed while seated in their car in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Jabu Ngcobo Road on Tuesday at around 3pm.

It is the second shooting incident in the area in less than 24 hours. In this incident, it is alleged four men were seated in a VW Golf GTI when a car stopped beside them and two males jumped out and opened fire. Two of the occupants in the car managed to escape. One of them sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. The other two men, aged 25 and 37, were found dead in the car.

They had sustained several gunshot wounds and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on scene. A total of 18 spent cartridges were found on scene. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“It is alleged that two male suspects got out a vehicle and opened fire at another vehicle with four occupants. “Two victims were fatally shot, the third person sustained a gunshot wound and the fourth person managed to flee the scene unharmed. The search for the suspects is under way,” he said. In another incident, two men survived a shooting incident at a car wash in Verulam on Monday night.

It is alleged the men were at a car wash in Todd Street at around 8.30pm when suspects travelling in a VW Polo arrived and opened fire. Netshiunda said it is alleged that two men were shot by unknown suspect(s). “Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and they were rushed to hospital. Verulam police are investigating cases of attempted murder,” he said.