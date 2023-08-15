Police officer survives suspected hit in Phoenix

Durban – A police officer survived a shootout that began when suspects opened fire on him while he was driving in Phoenix on Sunday night. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Phoenix police were investigating a case of attempted murder following an incident in which a 52-year-old police officer was attacked at the R102 off-ramp to Mount Moriah.

“The officer was on duty driving a state vehicle when he was approached by unknown people who opened fire. He returned fire and the suspects fled the scene in the getaway vehicle. The officer managed to escape unharmed. The state vehicle was damaged,” Netshiunda said. He said that the motive for the attack was unknown. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Sunday night, a team member responded the shooting.

He said that at approximately 8.30pm, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a shooting at the M25 off-ramp to Mount Moriah. Powell said that on arrival, team members noticed a Toyota Hilux bakkie riddled with bullet holes. “Reports from the scene indicate that a police officer from Inanda SAPS Detective Branch was on his way home when an unknown vehicle came up beside his vehicle and opened fire at the police officer,” Powell said.

He said that the officer sustained minor injuries. “The circumstances leading to the shooting are currently unknown but is believed to be an attempted hit on the police officer,” Powell said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a suspect is expected to appear in the Maphumulo Magistrate’s Court for the attempted murder of a police officer and house robbery following an incident in September 2022.