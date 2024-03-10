Two police officers arrested for allegedly extorting R15,000 from couple

Two police officers are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday on corruption charges. The officers, a warrant officer and constable stationed at Pretoria Central police station, were arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

National spokesperson for Ipid, Phaladi Shuping said the duo were arrested after an incident took place on February 28, at about 1pm when a husband and wife were stopped by Pretoria Central Reservists and Patrollers while driving in the Pretoria central business district (CBD). “The officers allegedly ordered the husband to move from the driver's seat to the back, and the vehicle was driven by one of the police officers. “They allegedly told the couple that they were driving to the Department of Home Affairs to verify the husband's citizenship. They drove to Home Affairs and parked in front of the building.

“The patrollers allegedly drove to the bank in their car with the wife for her to withdraw money from her bank account. She allegedly withdrew R15,000 which was given to the patrollers,” Shuping said. The matter was reported to Ipid on February 29 for investigation. Shuping said the officers were arrested on Saturday, March 9.