Policeman who allegedly raped woman in holdings cells to appear in court

A policeman from Citrusdal in the Western Cape is expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape. It has been alleged the officer, a constable attached to the Citrusdal South African Police Service (SAPS), raped a woman who was being held in the holding cells after her arrest at the weekend.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation’s executive director, Billy Claasen has condemned the attack and alleged rape of the woman. “We want the provincial commissioner's office to investigate why the lady was arrested and if the offence justifies arrest and detention. “We also call on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to oppose bail, as this police officer is a danger to the community and society at large.

“Crime affects us all, and we need to take hands in the fight against crime. We need to stand together to make our communities safer and a better place to live in. Police officers are there to safeguard our communities, and this officer has overstepped the line. He was supposed to serve and protect and not to serve and attack,” Claasen said. He said communities needed to be taken back from criminals, and a police officer committing such a heinous crime was not helping the fight. “There is a brutal attack on innocent women and children in our communities, and the police are there to help us in this pandemic, but this officer clearly did the opposite,” Claasen added.

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping confirmed the police constable was arrested on a charge of rape. Shuping also confirmed the rape victim was arrested for assault and detained just before 3am on Friday. “The police constable allegedly went into the holding cell where the complainant was and raped her. She reported the incident to a police officer, who reported for duty in the morning for a day shift.