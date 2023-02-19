Two SAPS constables on the run after Ipid arrests two sergeants for kidnapping and extortion in Gauteng

Pretoria: Two police sergeants based at Dobsonville SAPS have been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on charges including kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen goods. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the two police officers were arrested on Friday, and were set to appear before the the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that four members of the Dobsonville SAPS drove to Payneville in Springs on 17 February 2023 at about 2pm to search the property of the alleged suspect. They arrested the alleged suspect and confiscated money to the value of R35 000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury,” Suping narrated. “While inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time.” Ipid believes the arrested man was told by the police officers to make calls to his contacts to raise the money.

“They advised him to call his friends to help him raise the requested amount of money. Unfortunately, his friend could not assist,” said Suping. “They allegedly informed the suspect and his friend that he (suspect) was arrested until such time he is able to pay the required amount of money. The friend reported the incident to Ipid investigators who worked jointly with SAPS and JMPD to track the officers and the state vehicle. “The vehicle was found in Roodepoort with only two members (police officers). They were found in possession of gold, two measuring scales, 25 litres of acidic mercury and an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two police sergeants are detained at the Roodepoort SAPS while the other two constables are on the run. Last week, three members of the SAPS - Sello Tsima, Edward Magape and Massifo Johannes Mangena, were granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, while a fourth accused, Congolese national Alain Mbembe, 48, was denied bail. Tsima, 36, and Magape, 46, are attached to the Wierdabrug police station in Tshwane, while Mangena is based at Midrand police station, according to National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Tsima and Magape are facing charges of kidnapping, corruption and defeating the ends of justice, while Mangena and Mbembe are facing charges of kidnapping and corruption,” Mahanjana said. “It is alleged that on 17 May 2021, one of the complainants and Mbembe went to Wierdabrug police station to open a case of housebreaking and theft against three young ladies who were attending a house party hosted by the complainant. “While at the police station, Tsima, who is an investigating officer, and Magape told the complainant that he should pay them an amount of R10 000 to investigate the case,” said Mahanjana.

The following day, Mbembe and Mangena (the Midrand-based policeman) allegedly took the three women to the Wierdabrug police station by force, where they were detained overnight. “On 19 May 2021, Tsima and Magape (Wierdabrug police officers) requested the family members to pay an amount of R10 000 to release the three ladies. After accepting the money, Tsima informed the complainant who opened the case against the three ladies that they will appear in court the following day,” said Mahanjana. “When the complainant arrived in court, he was informed that there was no court appearance. He then proceeded to Wierdabrug police station to report the matter. All accused were arrested on 14 February 2023 after an identity parade was conducted.”