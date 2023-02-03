Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Two suspects arrested for six petrol station robberies in Limpopo over the festive season

Published 59m ago

Durban - Two people allegedly linked to business robberies at filling stations in Limpopo have been arrested.

Police said the suspects, aged between 28 and 32, were arrested during an intelligence-driven joint operation on Thursday.

“The 32-year-old suspect was arrested at his residential place in Mookgophong where police confiscated coins, packets of cigarettes, registration number plates, two voucher machines and uniform belonging to the G4S security company,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The second suspect was arrested in Ga-Magongwa village under Mokopane policing precinct and he was found in possession of five packets of Stuyvesant Menthol cigarettes.

Mojapelo said preliminary police investigations have positively linked the suspects to six cases of business robberies committed at filling stations in Polokwane, Mokopane, Mookgophong and Gilead between December 2022 and January 2023.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the suspects and urged community members to come forward with more information that can assist in the apprehension of remaining suspects.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court facing counts of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen properties.

Police said a manhunt for the remaining suspects is under way.

Anyone with information that can lead to their apprehension should contact Detective Sergeant Makwela on 076 786 1447 or the toll-free crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPSApp.

IOL

