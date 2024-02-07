Two suspects arrested in Durban with R2.7million worth of cables belonging to Eskom, Prasa

Two suspects were arrested with R2.7million worth of copper cables allegedly belonging to Eskom and Prasa on Monday afternoon. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a compliance inspection operation by members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) led to the arrest of two suspects at a scrapyard on Martin Drive in Queensmead.

“During the inspection, police spotted two vehicles parked outside the scrapyard and upon searching them, police found copper cables which were positively identified to be belonging to the power utility, Eskom. “After failing to explain the origin of the cables, a 37-year-old suspect was arrested. “Another search inside the scrapyard also resulted in the recovery of more copper cables which belonged to Prasa.”

Netshiunda said the second suspect, aged 39, was arrested. He said both suspects appeared in court. Copper cables were seized by SAPS on Monday. Picture: Supplied In another incident earlier this week, a Nelspruit woman was arrested for allegedly using stolen cables to manufacture pots.

Nombango Claudia Mogiba, 52, appeared in the Calcutta Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property - Eskom cables and Transnet tarpaulin. With a search warrant in hand, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as Hawks) pounced on her home. During the search the Hawks said they found aluminium cables suspected to be from Eskom covered by tarpaulin belonging to Transnet.