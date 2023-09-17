Two Toyota Fortuners stolen in Gauteng and driving in convoy in Limpopo stopped and seized by alert cops

Two foreign nationals are expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles. The suspects, aged 31 and 40 are believed to be from Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers from the Masemola policing precinct under the Sekhukhune District were conducting a high-density operation along with various police sectors on Saturday, September 16, when they came across the suspects. “During the operation, police spotted two Toyota Fortuner motor vehicles that were travelling together in a convoy on a public road and they started to follow them. The suspects were nabbed in Limpopo with vehicles stolen in Gauteng. Photo: SAPS “The drivers of the two motor vehicles noticed that the police were following them and attempted to speed off in order to evade arrest but were cornered, stopped, and searched.

“The members of the Vehicle Identification and Safeguarding Unit (VIS) were summoned to the scene for further investigations about the motor vehicles,” Ledwaba said. The suspects were nabbed in Limpopo with vehicles stolen in Gauteng. Photo: SAPS He said police then discovered that the two Toyota Fortuners were reportedly stolen this year in Gauteng in Roodepoort and Honeydew respectively. “The two male suspects believed to be Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals were immediately nabbed on the spot for being in possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles valued at more than R1 million,” Ledwaba said.