Limpopo granny arrested for perjury and stealing 20-day-old child

A Limpopo grandmother is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of perjury and stealing her 20-day-old granddaughter. The 44-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday by police.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place in Tshidaulu in the Mbilwi village under Thohoyandou Policing precinct in the Vhembe District on Tuesday. Ledwaba said on the day of the incident, the woman went to sleep with her 16-year-old daughter and other children who shared the same room. The 16-year-old was sleeping with her 20-day-old baby on another bed while the grandmother slept on a separate bed.

On Wednesday, September 13, at about 5am, the teenager woke up and prepared herself for school when she noticed her daughter was missing. A search for the baby was conducted but the child was not found and a missing persons case was immediately reported at the Thohoyandou police station by the grandmother on behalf of her daughter. “Police commenced with the investigations and the grandmother of the child was contacted on her cellphone.

“She misled the police by implying that she was at her workplace in Levubu. “Police investigations continued until it was discovered that the grandmother was not at her workplace but was seen walking with a paper bag which she concealed at an unknown house in Tshidaulu, Mbilwi Village,” Ledwaba said. Another search was conducted in the area by police with the assistance of the Makhado K9 Unit.

“The baby was later found abandoned in the house without any injuries and taken to the trauma centre for safekeeping. The grandmother was interviewed about the matter and she cooperated with the police and confirmed that she stole the baby and reported a false case of a missing person. “The 44-year-old woman was immediately placed under arrest for perjury and child stealing of her granddaughter. The baby was reunited with her mother,” Ledwaba said. Police said the motive for the incident is not known at this stage but its investigations remain ongoing.