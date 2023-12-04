Two women arrested for firing shots at funeral of suspected CIT robber ‘celebrating his life’

Two women who allegedly discharged their firearms to celebrate the life of a suspected criminal at his funeral have been arrested. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) confirmed the court appearance of 24-year-old Bongo Yonela Dipa , and 35-year-old Chumisa Phunguzwa.

The duo appeared in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court charged with the unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. “The two women were arrested by the Provincial Cash-In-Transit (CIT) Task Team of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks during the early hours of November 30,” said spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. It is alleged on October 15, Dipa and Phunguzwa attended the funeral service of an alleged cash-in-transit robbery suspect that occurred at N2 Tsolo junction.

“The pair were reportedly amongst the attendees in the burial service which was held at Mcetywa location in Tsolo,” said Mhlakuvana. “The duo allegedly fired shots unlawfully in a public space during the said funeral service celebrating the life of deceased. Due to the alleged random shooting incident one person was allegedly injured. A case docket was opened and transferred to the CIT task team of the Hawks for intensive investigation.” He said the investigation revealed that the pair was amongst the people that were identified during the alleged incident.