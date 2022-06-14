Two women in court for allegedly stealing R10m from mining company

Rustenburg - Two women arrested for allegedly stealing R10 million from their employer were released on bail at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court, the Hawks said. The Hawks arrested Dinah Dorothea Botes, 40, and Alicia Gwanathon Cullingham, 32, on Friday and Monday, respectively.

They appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where Botes was released on R30 000 bail and Cullingham was granted R15 000 bail. The case against them was postponed to July 8 for appearance at the regional court. “The duo was employed by Sitona Mining when they allegedly stole from the mine. It is alleged that between 2014 and 2019 Botes transferred over R9.3m into two of her personal accounts and allegedly concealed and disguised the source of the money. She now faces 126 counts of theft and one count of contravention of section 4(b)(i), read with section 1 and 8 of Act 121 of 1998 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

“Cullingham also allegedly used the same modus operandi and transferred over R1m into her account during the same period. She faces 18 counts of theft and 21 counts of contravention of section 4(b)(i) of Act 121 of 1998 of POCA,” Hawks spokesperson in North West Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said. In Gauteng, the Hawks said bookkeeper Lindelani Pert Gumede, 39, was found guilty of fraud involving about R11m, which he unlawfully benefited from the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) fund. He was convicted on 32 counts of fraud at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

“Between May 2020 and March 2021, Gumede submitted fraudulent documents to claim the UIF relief funds of approximately R11 183 526 under four bakeries based in Gauteng. “A thorough investigation into the fraud allegations against Gumede by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation in Germiston revealed that Gumede was a private bookkeeper consultant for the four bakeries he allegedly defrauded during the stated period,” said Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. Mulamu said Gumede was arrested in August last year in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and charged with fraud and theft.

Gumede’s luxury vehicles and land allegedly bought with the proceeds of crime were seized. “Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigation has secured a preservation order for Gumede’s financial assets for further exploration. The court has postponed Gumede’s matter to Tuesday, 28 June 2022 for sentencing.” IOL