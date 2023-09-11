Two Zimbabwean nationals tried to bribe Hawks investigator with R10,000

Two Zimbabwean men arrested for offering an investigator of the Directorate for Priority Crime (known as the Hawks) a R10,000 bribe will remain in custody until next week. Dalubuhle Ncube, 42, and Bonginkosi Moyo, 40, appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case against them was postponed to September 19 to enable them to appoint a lawyer from Legal Aid SA.

"They are charged with corruption and Contravening the Immigration Act. The two are said to be Zimbabwean nationals, and the State is yet to confirm their status in the country with the Department of Home Affairs," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame. He said the Hawks arrested the two in a sting operation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation on Friday in Ga-Rankuwa for allegedly enticing a Hawks investigator with R10,000 to secure the bail release of Ncube’s brother. "According to the Hawks, Ncube’s brother has been in custody since 2022, following his arrest by the Rustenburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation for allegedly manufacturing drugs," he said.

The two were arrested moments after they handed over R10,000 to the investigating officer assigned to the drug case. "The money and the vehicle they used were seized for further investigations. Meanwhile, the two will remain in police custody until their next court appearance," Mamothame said. In a separate incident, the police in the Free State said four men were arrested for assaulting a 53-year-old man on Sunday.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said an off-duty policeman from Clarens was driving on R711 outside Clarens towards Fouriesburg when he noticed four people assaulting a man near Petrusdale Farm district, Clarens. "He intervened to rescue the victim and immediately called for backup, and other members arrived on time. They arrested all four suspects." Mophiring said it was discovered that the 53-year-old man, who is from the Phahameng Section of Kgubetswana near Clarens, fought with one of the suspects on September 2.

The four went to his place with a sedan vehicle on Sunday, lured the victim to an unknown traditional ceremony, and got into their car. Unfortunately, they took him to the road, where they allegedly assaulted him. An ambulance was summoned to the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment." The four, aged between 31 and 48, were expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of kidnapping and assault.