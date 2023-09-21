Uber driver hijacked by passengers, and cops recover his Kia Pegas after high-speed chase in Ekurhuleni

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) have recovered a hijacked Kia Pegas vehicle, after a high-speed chase in the streets of Ekurhuleni when an Uber driver was hijacked by two passengers. During the hijacking ordeal, the Uber driver spotted a passing EMPD marked vehicle and screamed for help.

“On Tuesday, September 19, at 2.30pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s freeway and overloads control unit officers on patrol apprehended a 30-year-old male hijacker, and the robbed sedan was recovered in the Windmill Park area,” EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said. It is alleged that the Uber driver had earlier received a request for a trip from Elsburg to Windmill Park. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a Kia Pegas shortly after it was hijacked from an Uber driver. Picture: EMPD “Upon arrival, the driver picked up two potential male commuters, at the said location and proceeded to Windmill Park area. As they approached Cameroon Street, the two passengers pointed the driver with a firearm, also brandishing a knife, instructing him to pull over as they were forcefully taking the white KIA Pegas sedan. The trembling and shocked driver stopped on the sidewalk and got out,” said Thepa.

“In a split second, he immediately spotted patrolling branded EMPD vehicles and called out for help.” The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a Kia Pegas shortly after it was hijacked from an Uber driver. Picture: EMPD Thepa said the EMPD officers jumped into action, and pursued the hijacked sedan occupied by the two men. “The speeding KIA Pegas came to a halt on Aspen Street and one suspect, in possession of the firearm, alighted and ran on foot, leaving his 18-year-old accomplice behind. A brown and silver hunting knife was confiscated,” said Thepa.