Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

UIF warns public of latest scams on social media

Scammer are trying new tricks to con you out of your money. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

Scammer are trying new tricks to con you out of your money. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 29m ago

Share

Pretoria - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has issued warnings to its clients and the wider public about new scams gaining traction on social media.

UIF said in the latest message circulating, scammers were claiming that an amount of R21 785 is ready to be paid out, but this can only be done once you’ve paid them a “UIF registration and clearance” amount of R298.67.

“Applying for UIF benefits is a free service, and the fund will never require a client to pay for fast-tracking a claim,” UIF said.

To fight the scam, UIF said it has introduced a payment verification process before money is released into the bank accounts of claimants.

“This step has been introduced to prevent fraudulent claims. The verification process will unfortunately delay the release of payment into claimant’s bank account with five or 10 days after the payment is approved.

More on this

“However, we wish to assure claimants that efforts are made to fast-track this process so that they won't have to wait for too long,” UIF said.

UIF encouraged people to visit their nearest labour centre for free services.

Earlier, the Department of Employment and Labour warned the public to be vigilant after it had noted with concern yet another scam titled “youth employment programme” promising the unemployed heaven and earth. In it, scammers promise to reward participants in the so-called programme with ridiculous stipends.

But, before this could happen, a potential participant in the programme had to pay a deposit fee at one of the retailers and also furnish personal details. At the time, spokesperson Teboho Thejane pointed out that the scam followed a number of other rackets in which members of the public were asked to pay in order to receive payouts.

The scammers also fraudulently used the Employment and Labour Minister TW Nxesi and the department’s social media accounts to swindle the public.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeTheftunemploymentunemployment benefitsUIFCrime and courtsScam

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe