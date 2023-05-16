UIF warns public of latest scams on social media

Pretoria - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has issued warnings to its clients and the wider public about new scams gaining traction on social media. UIF said in the latest message circulating, scammers were claiming that an amount of R21 785 is ready to be paid out, but this can only be done once you’ve paid them a “UIF registration and clearance” amount of R298.67.

“Applying for UIF benefits is a free service, and the fund will never require a client to pay for fast-tracking a claim,” UIF said. To fight the scam, UIF said it has introduced a payment verification process before money is released into the bank accounts of claimants. “This step has been introduced to prevent fraudulent claims. The verification process will unfortunately delay the release of payment into claimant’s bank account with five or 10 days after the payment is approved.

“However, we wish to assure claimants that efforts are made to fast-track this process so that they won't have to wait for too long,” UIF said. UIF encouraged people to visit their nearest labour centre for free services. The #UIF is warning clients about social media scams where individuals are posing as #UIF officials and charging a fee for expediting claims.



Applying for #UIF benefits is a free service, and the Fund will never require a client to pay for fast-tracking a claim. pic.twitter.com/0M0OoClqlv — UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE FUND (UIF) (@UIFBenefits) May 14, 2023 Earlier, the Department of Employment and Labour warned the public to be vigilant after it had noted with concern yet another scam titled “youth employment programme” promising the unemployed heaven and earth. In it, scammers promise to reward participants in the so-called programme with ridiculous stipends.