uMlazi mass shooting: Suspect nabbed at shopping mall

Police have arrested one person in connection with the mass shooting in uMlazi township in Durban that left seven people dead. The shooting incident took place on Friday night in Q Section just before midnight.

At the time police said four suspects stormed into a house and shot five people dead. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement, which is a just few metres away, and shot three people in a shack. “Two were certified dead at the scene and the other person was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds,” he said.

Police said a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources was activated shortly after the murders. The suspect was nabbed at a shopping mall in Durban on Sunday, by a multi-disciplinary team comprising officers from the Serious and Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit, Provincial Stabilisation Team, Phoenix Trio Task Team and Crime Intelligence. The suspect is expected to make a first appearance in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Police said he faces seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. “The search for the remaining suspects are under way,” said Netshiunda. The motive for the shooting has not been revealed.