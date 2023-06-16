Uncle jailed for 18 years for raping his minor niece

Cape Town - A 56-year-old man who sexually assaulted his 13-year-old niece in front of her cousin in Galeshewe has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
The Galeshewe Regional Court delivered the verdict, finding the man guilty of rape.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2018, when the victim and her cousin were summoned by their uncle.
He lured them into his shanty, closed the door, and proceeded to rape the young girl in front of her cousin.
Once the victim informed her grandmother about the incident, a charge was immediately filed at the local police station.
The accused was swiftly arrested on the same day and remained in custody until his sentencing on June 12, 2023, at the Galeshewe Regional Court. Lt-Col Sergio Kock, the provincial police spokesperson, confirmed these details.
Kock also stated that the convicted uncle received a direct prison term of 18 years for the rape offence, and his name has been registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders.
Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, the Acting Provincial Commissioner, commended Detective Captain Godfrey Khatwane and Detective Constable Beverley Matlhale for their thorough investigation, which led to the successful prosecution of the accused.
The diligent work of these investigators played a crucial role in ensuring that the perpetrator faced justice for his abhorrent and appalling actions.
