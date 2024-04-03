University of Fort Hare: 15 accused apply to have case struck off the roll

The 15 people arrested in connection with alleged fraud, corruption and racketeering at the University of Fort Hare have made an application to have the case struck off the roll and the charges subsequently dropped. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape said judgment on the application was expected to be delivered in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court on Thursday at noon.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali told IOL that the defence is contending that the warrants of arrests are defective, hence the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court does not have jurisdiction. “The prosecution is opposing such an application.” The 15 were arrested in various provinces over the Easter weekend.

While police initially said the accused were facing a string of charges which included murder, attempted murder and kidnapping, the NPA later clarified that they only face fraud, racketeering and corruption charges. Slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ bodyguard Anwar Khan is among the 14 people who have lined up in the dock. The remaining accused are: Isaac Plaatjies, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Loius Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Gosain van der Haar, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Terrence Joubert, Bradley Conradie, Sarah Burger, Craig Retief, and Nthabiseng Makhoba.