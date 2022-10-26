US Embassy issues Sandton terror attack warning for Saturday

Durban – The US Embassy has warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton this coming weekend. "The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022," the Embassy said an alert on its website.

The Embassy added that it had no further information about the timing, method or target of the potential attack. "The US Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022," the Embassy stated. Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the police would not comment on the matter.

The SA government has also yet to comment. Previously, the Embassy has issued an alert following the death of a German tourist earlier this month. "Due to an increase in crime, to include the recent murder of a foreign tourist, the US Embassy in South Africa recommends that US citizens avoid Numbi Gate at Kruger National Park and instead use either Paul Kruger or Phabeni gates when entering and leaving the park," the Embassy said.

It added that citizens must remember to be situationally aware when travelling and make stops at designated areas, such as garages, and service stations. "Be mindful that protests and road closures are frequent in the area. It is recommended that everyone contact their lodge or hotel before travel to understand current road and travel conditions. If you encounter issues, contact the police or your lodge," the Embassy said. IOL