US town on lockdown as search continues for Maine mass shooter, death toll climbs to 18

A massive hunt is under way for a man who went on rampage in the US state of Maine, killing at least 18 people and wounding 13 more. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Maine State Police's Colonel William G Ross said eight counts of murder are under investigation.

He explained that of the deceased, only eight people have been identified, and when more are identified, more charges of murder will be added to the charge sheet. He said police are searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, aged 40. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office has since released a photograph of Card and is urging the public not to approach him.

Meanwhile, security has increased in the city of Lewiston, where the shootings occurred, including beefed-up security outside schools. Residents have also been advised to stay indoors. US police have released an image of a man they believe to be the shooter in the latest US mass shooting. Picture: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

Card is a longtime member of the Army Reserve; however, according to NBC News, he has no combat deployments. Card allegedly went to a bowling alley where he fired at people before travelling to a bar, 10 minutes away from the bowling alley, and gunned down more people; seven were killed at the bowling alley, eight more were gunned down at the bar, and three others died in hospital. He is accused of making several threats prior to the day of the mass shooting.

Speaking to CNN, US military expert Major General James Marks said Card climbed up the ranks within the US Army and has received several medals despite not being deployed for combat.

In August, ABC News reported that more than 25,000 people had been killed in gun violence in the United States since the start of 2023.