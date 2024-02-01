Vioolsdrift 'Bible teacher’ charged for sexually abusing young children

The woman is accused of committing these crimes against children as young as eight-years-old.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the 43-year-old woman lives in Vioolsdrift with her husband and would invite children between the ages of eight and 16 to her house.

“She told their parents that she was teaching Bible lessons and offering spiritual guidance form her home,” the NPA's Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

“The woman would allegedly take the children to a shack in her yard where she would sexually assault them. She faces 18 charges of compelled rape, compelling sexual assault, sexual grooming of children, sexual exploitation of children, exposure of genitals organs to children, as well as rape.”