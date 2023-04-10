VW Polo hijacked in Gauteng recovered in Mpumalanga, driven by armed men

Pretoria – Police at Val, in Mpumalanga have arrested two suspects, 32 and 34 years old, and recovered a Volkswagen Polo vehicle which was reportedly hijacked in the Gauteng province. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the arrest was effected on Friday morning, and police also recovered a firearm.

“According to the report, members of the SAPS received a tip-off regarding a suspicious vehicle which was seen by residents. Police followed the information which led them to a certain house in Haartebeeskuil in Val. “Upon arrival, they found two individuals as well as the VW Polo with Gauteng registration number plates. On further investigation, police discovered that the vehicle was reportedly hijacked this month at a place called Tsakane in Gauteng,” Mohlala said. Two men will appear before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for possession of a VW Polo which was allegedly hijacked in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS He said during an extensive search, police also found that the two men travelling in the vehicle were in the possession of a firearm.

“It was during this time when the pair was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property in reference to the vehicle, as well as for possession of a firearm. The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it was not used in the commission of crime elsewhere, hence at this stage, police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspects as the probe continues,” Mohlala said. The firearm recovered by police from two men who will appear before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court. Picture: SAPS He said the duo is expected to appear before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the “sterling work” done by community members who provided information, as well as the swift response by the SAPS members which led to the recovery of the hijacked car and discovery of the firearm.