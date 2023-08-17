WANTED: Eastern Cape police search for rapist

Police in the Eastern Cape have released an identikit of a man who raped a woman at the beach in Gqeberha last month. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg confirmed the Gqeberha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the wanted suspect.

The rape took place on Tuesday, July 25, in Summerstrand. "It is alleged that on the abovementioned date at approximately 11.30 am the complainant, a 20-year-old woman, was at the beach opposite the student accommodation in Marine Drive, Summerstrand. She was alone at the time and was approached by an unknown man armed with a panga, who robbed her of her cellphone and also raped her. The suspect fled on foot after he was distracted by a passer-by," Janse Van Rensburg said. The woman opened a case of rape at the Humewood police station.