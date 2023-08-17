WANTED: Eastern Cape police search for rapist

Police in the Eastern Cape have released an identikit of a man who raped a woman at the beach in Gqeberha last month.
The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg confirmed the Gqeberha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the wanted suspect.
The rape took place on Tuesday, July 25, in Summerstrand.
"It is alleged that on the abovementioned date at approximately 11.30 am the complainant, a 20-year-old woman, was at the beach opposite the student accommodation in Marine Drive, Summerstrand. She was alone at the time and was approached by an unknown man armed with a panga, who robbed her of her cellphone and also raped her. The suspect fled on foot after he was distracted by a passer-by," Janse Van Rensburg said.
The woman opened a case of rape at the Humewood police station.
"An identikit of the suspect was compiled, and he is approximately 1,7 metres tall and is between the ages of 25 and 30 years old. The suspect, as per the identikit was wearing black trousers and a red jacket," Janse Van Rensburg said.
Police have urged anyone who could assist in tracing the suspect to contact Detective Constable Babalwa Ramba on 071 475 1737 or Crime Stop on 0860010111. Alternatively, anyone with information can visit the nearest police station.
All information will be treated confidentially, and callers may remain anonymous.