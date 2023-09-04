WATCH: Computer box, 16 channel jamming device recovered following Musgrave high-speed chase

Police also recovered multiple car-breaking implements, computer boxes used for stealing motor vehicles, and a 16-channel jamming device employed to disable tracking devices on stolen vehicles.

Four suspects, allegedly linked to a spate of hijackings across the city of Durban , have been arrested following a high-speed chase at the weekend.

The men were spotted travelling in a white Ford Kuga in Vause Road in Musgrave on Saturday morning .

Additionally, the suspects’ vehicle was found to be fitted with cloned number plates.

The items recovered by police during a search of the suspects’ vehicle. Picture: Marshall Security

Marshall Security's Tyron Powell said that when the suspects realised they had been seen, they drove off at high speed.

"The pursuit led to a dramatic high-speed chase with the suspects driving against traffic flow on Stephen Dlamini Road, showing a complete disregard for the safety of others on the road. Despite the suspects’ reckless manoeuvres, the team remained resolute and continued the chase. Ultimately, the suspects lost control of their vehicle, resulting in a crash on Stephen Dlamini Road," Powell said.

He said the suspects are possibly linked to several motor theft cases in Berea, Umbilo, Mayville and Durban North.