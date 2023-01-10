WATCH: Free State police on the hunt for three suspects who have been brazenly robbing fuel stations

Pretoria - Free State police are on the hunt for three men who have been robbing filling stations in Mangaung, Bloemfontein. The suspects have been caught on CCTV footage on at least two occasions.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the videos shows two individuals allegedly robbing an Engen petrol station. They appear to threaten the filling station staff by pointing to an unidentified device in their possession, before they hand over a packet demanding cash in the till to be handed over. The same men were also caught on camera at a Shell station. Please be on high alert after robbing they ran in the direction of gatvol. pic.twitter.com/IRAZxf8PON — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) January 10, 2023 According to Free State police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, the suspects have been targeting filling stations in and around the City of Roses.

“The three suspects walk into the convenience store one after the other, with one carrying a bag like normal customers. “When they see that all other customers have exited the store, they make their way to the cashier, open the bag containing what looks like a firearm, and instruct the cashier to empty the tills and put money in a bag.” Kareli said more than three convenience stores have been robbed by the trio.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Filling station employees and owners are also warned to be vigilant of these armed suspects who pose as customers in their shops.” Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Themba Galawe on 051 638 6222 or 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip on the MySaps App. IOL