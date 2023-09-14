WATCH: I’ll be sure to be on time, says Magistrate following Julius Malema’s outburst over late start in court

“I’ll be sure to be on time,” these were the words of Magistrate Twanet Olivier following an outburst in the East London court by Economic Freedom Fighters Commander in Chief, Julius Malema. IOL previously reported that Malema lambasted Olivier for being late to his court case, in which he faces charges relating to the discharging of a firearm at his party's fifth anniversary celebrations in 2018. He stands accused alongside his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman,

The hearing eventually started after more than an hour of waiting. "We've been here for five years. She's never early in this court, and no one has ever written an article about that. She's not above the law; she's not the law. She has a duty to respect us," Malema said.

♦️Must Watch♦️



Magistrate Twanet Olivier vowing to be on time for Court Proceedings after CIC @Julius_S_Malema strongly condemned her lateness to every appearance for the past 5-Years in the East Landon Magistrate's Court.



Justice Must Never Be Delayed, No One Is Above The Law!… pic.twitter.com/CNrinxk1iJ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 13, 2023 "Justice must never be delayed. Never. It is absolute rubbish we must never stand for. If it means prison, let it be prison but no one must disrespect us like that. No magistrate, no prosecutor must disrespect us like that," the irate commander-in-chief said. Adjourning the matter to Thursday, Olivier added that she is not aware of when the accused have arrived or when the media has set up their recording equipment.

"I don't know when you have set up and when the media has set up everything. I'm told they are busy setting up everything once the court is opened, so when you are actually ready, I don't know. My office is a five-minute walk from here," she said.



CIC @Julius_S_Malema in the East London Magistrates Court addressing the fact that the presiding Magistrate has been late to every appearance for the past 5-Years



The dysfunctional state of our courts due to load-shedding is made worse by ill-disciplined… pic.twitter.com/bxla3lYZ6K — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 13, 2023