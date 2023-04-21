Police have killed one suspect, arrested two others and are on the hunt for one more person following the massacre of 10 people in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Friday. According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, the suspect killed in a shootout with police was wanted for a spate of crimes. Officers found several firearms and ammunition at the scene.

Cele also expressed the need for more focus to be placed on the province, which had a history of violent crime. Two suspects have been arrested by KZN police & one suspect shot dead following a mass shooting in PMB that led to the death of ten family members. 7 of the deceased are females while 3 are males. Three firearms have been recovered. Police are searching for the fourth suspect. pic.twitter.com/NX8r8MxDW6 — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) April 21, 2023

“KZN has grown notorious in the murder industry. We need extra concentration on KZN and we need to sit and address this at a national level where we can look at issues of resources, personnel and finances,” Cele said. The police minister noted that in two high profile cases, the Babita Deokaran murder case and investigations into a murder at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, some of the accused were from KZN. He said there also needed to be communication with communities and the taxi industry.

Cele explained that the police had been following up on information after the massacre, and that four men had been conducting a ritual less than 2km away from the murder scene. “When they saw police, they fired and police fired back. One was killed, one was injured and he was arrested and a third person was not injured and was arrested. A fourth person ran away but police know who he is,” Cele said. Police are working to establish if the ritual was related to the murders of the 10 people.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in KwaDukuza (Stanger), north of Durban, on Thursday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue On Friday, a 17-year-old was gunned down while walking home from school in Ntshawini, near KwaDukuza (Stanger), north of Durban.