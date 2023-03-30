There is no connection between the suspect who appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and investigations into the murder of SA rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. This was established during court proceedings during the appearance of Siphamandla Ncgobo, one of the four men arrested in Belhar in Cape Town at the weekend.

On Sunday, Ngcobo and three others were arrested at the Erica Square shopping centre. The three other men were released on Wednesday evening. Speculation was rife that the men were charged in connection with AKA’s death outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road in February.

Ngcobo faces a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. According to the charge sheet, Ngcobo allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot outside Joe Kools in North Beach in January this year. He has a previous conviction on a raft of charges including murder and robbery and was out on parole at the time of his arrest. While his co-accused were released on Wednesday night after 10pm, Ngcobo remained behind bars at the Durban Central police station holding cells until his appearance on Thursday.

Both the State prosecution, led by Kuveshnie Pillay, and defence, advocate Annelene van den Heever as well as magistrate Ashwin Singh, reminded the court that the case was not linked to AKA's murder. While the State called for a seven-day postponement, arguing that an ID parade still needed to be conducted and that Ngcobo's address needed to be verified, Van den Heever said her client's rights had been violated as he was appearing in court 48 hours after his arrest, had not been allowed to speak to his family or legal representation upon his arrest and that he had been assaulted while in custody.

Van den Heever said Ngcobo had a swollen ankle and marks on his arms and legs, indicating that he had been bound. She added that he was also allegedly suffocated by way of a plastic bag placed over his head during interrogation – all of which she said was tantamount to the State opening itself up to a civil suit.

Magistrate Singh ruled that Ngcobo be remanded in custody and a provisional date was given for him to appear in court where he can apply for bail. Singh further ordered that Ngcobo undergo medical treatment for his injuries. Van den Heever, meanwhile, lambasted police following her clients’ arrest, adding that when the men were arrested, police did not clarify that the men were not linked to the AKA murder investigation. “Instead they allowed the narrative to play out in the media and on social media. My clients’ faces were displayed on videos shared all over social media. It was only yesterday that police issued a statement which didn’t say that the men arrested were not linked to the murder of the celebrity,” she said.

Police have also asked for patience as investigations continue. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were appealing for space and time to investigate the matter without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysts and faceless so-called sources who are claiming to be closer to the investigations. “Police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about any developments in the investigations. (This) irresponsible reporting rubs salt into the fresh wounds of the family members who have put their faith in law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to book and for justice to prevail,” he said.