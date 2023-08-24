WATCH: Suspect charged with murder of two Kimberley Flying Squad members abandons bail

A man accused of killing two police officers in Kimberley in the Northern Cape earlier this week has abandoned his application for bail. Daniel Wilfred Alberts,38, appeared in the Kimberley Regional Court on Thursday.

He is charged with the murder of Constable Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo, 45. The police officers were shot dead on Tuesday, allegedly by the suspect, who managed to overpower them and take hold of their R5 rifle.

The Kimberley Flying Squad was following up on information about a hired car that was stolen and was en route from Bloemfontein when they came under attack. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said a vehicle was spotted in Kimberley and the two members reacted when they spotted the vehicle.

"The members gave chase and followed the stolen vehicle into the Transnet premises, where he crashed the bakkie and further fled the scene on foot," she said. Gamieldien said the police chased the suspect, but he opened fire, killing the sergeant and constable. Daniel Wilfred Alberts in the Kimberley Regional Court on Thursday. Picture: NPA The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, activated and mobilised all police resources to search for the suspect.

Otola said that an attack on SAPS members is an attack on the State. The accused is facing two counts of murder, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of theft of motor vehicle as well as one count of theft, the NPA. Provincial NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused will be sent for a psychiatric evaluation and the report will be provided to the court.

“After he indicated to the court that he had been admitted to several psychiatric facilities.” The matter was adjourned to October 5. Sergeant Masilo joined the service in 2007 and had 16 years of service at the time of her death, while Constable Mandindi joined the service in 2012 and, at the time of his death, had been serving for 11 years.