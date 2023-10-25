WATCH: Two suspected criminals killed in shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police

Two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout with police in Marianhill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Marianhill police received information from the community that a group who were involved in criminality in the area, were living in a house in Luganda.

“The information also revealed that the men were in possession of firearms.” Naicker said at around 3am police officers approached the house and requested entry from the suspects. “The occupants of the home opened fire at the police officers through the windows and there was an exchange of gunfire,” he said.

“Both suspects who are in their twenties, that were in the house were fatally wounded in the shootout.”

Naicker said two 9mm pistols were found in the suspect’s possession. “Police at Marianhill are investigating charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as an inquest.” In an unrelated incident earlier this month, four suspects allegedly linked to a spate of cash-in-transit heists were killed in a shootout with police in KwaMashu, north of Durban.