Four killed after cops sniff out KwaZulu-Natal cash-in-transit heist suspects’ hideout in KwaMashu

Four suspects have been killed in a gun battle with police in KwaMashu, north of the Durban city centre, on Friday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police said. The deceased are believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in-transit robberies in the eThekwini district, according to police.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a multidisciplinary team, including officers from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) followed up information after the recent cash-in-transit (CIT) heists. Naicker said the intelligence gathered led the law enforcement officers to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu which was believed to be a safe haven for the suspects. “When police announced their presence, the suspects started firing gunshots at the police, leaving the men of law with no other alternative but to return fire and a shootout ensued,” Naicker said.

“Four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout. The suspects, two of whom are from Limpopo province, were found in possession four firearms, an AK47 assault rifle, an R5 rifle and two pistol as well as numerous rounds of ammunition.” Four suspected CIT robbers have been shot dead by police at a house at the corner of Sikhindi and Nandi Drive, KwaMashu, KZN. pic.twitter.com/F3JZnJYTfF — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 6, 2023

He said that a large quantity of explosives, several vehicle number plates, some of them Limpopo registration plates as well as signal jammers were also found in possession of the suspects. “A manhunt continues for more suspects. The independent Police Investigative Directorate have been summoned for further investigations,” Naicker said. On Thursday night, emergency teams rushed to a CIT on the N2, near Queen Nandi Drive.

It is alleged that the vehicle had been travelling south on the N2, and as it passed the M25, a white Hilux drove alongside it, and the occupants opened fire. Another #CIT in #KZN, this time on the N2 near Queen Nandi Dr. Roadway closed to traffic (Southbound carriageway) while #SAPS investigate.

Video @AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/FxOIpm9qGr — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) October 5, 2023