Closed circuit TV footage of a woman being attacked as she was exiting a bakery on Musgrave Road in Durban on Monday has gone viral. Management at the Country Bake said they planned to beef-up security following the unfortunate incident.

In the video, the woman is seen walking out of the shop, with her belongings in her hand. A man pounces on her and attempts to grab her belongings, while the woman tries to fight him off.

The attacker violently pushes her onto the pavement. A pedestrian who was walking by tries to trip the thug, but he is undeterred.

Patrons from inside the coffee shop run to the victim’s aid, but the robber jumps into an awaiting getaway car. The manager, who preferred not to be named, said the woman’s cellphone had been stolen. “She was badly bruised and suffered injuries to her shoulder. She was also traumatised,” he said.

He said this was an unfortunate phone snatching incident, adding that he heard one of the suspects had been arrested. In an unrelated incident, one person was killed in an alleged attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in the Durban CBD on Tuesday morning. Nine people were injured.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson described the scene as chaotic. He said there was an alleged cash-in-transit robbery that had occurred and the suspects had randomly started shooting. “Unfortunately, one person, believed to be a shop owner, had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and he has been declared deceased at the scene,” he said.