Weaponised water: eThekwini Water and Sanitation employees fearful after multiple murders

Within a space of three months, two high-ranking officials in the eThekwini Municipality’s Water and Sanitation Unit have been gunned down, leaving employees in the department fearful. This follows numerous murders within the unit that took place last year.

Over the weekend, the municipality confirmed the death of Emmanuel Ntuli, the acting senior manager for Plants and Logistics in the Water and Sanitation Unit. Ntuli was shot dead at his home in Mandeni, north-east of KwaDukuza, on Friday night, the city said. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city lost a committed employee.

“We want to convey our sympathy to the Ntuli family as well as his friends and colleagues. His immense contribution towards improving the lives of the people of eThekwini will never be forgotten,” Kaunda said. IOL has contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal for details regarding Ntuli’s death and will update the story once received. Ntuli had been under the protection of the Durban Metro Police for around a year due to death threats, the Mercury reported.

In late September, Khumbulani Khumalo - manager for Community Services in the eThekwini Municipality’s Water and Sanitation Unit, was shot dead inside a municipal vehicle in Inanda. KZN police told IOL they are investigating a case of murder after the 51-year-old was found inside a white Toyota Bakkie with state number plates with multiple gunshot wounds. “Police in Inanda are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 51-year-old man was found inside a vehicle in the Etafuleni area of Inanda. The body had what looked like gunshot wounds,” SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Private security firm Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said at the time the body was found with two gunshot wounds to the head. The security firm arrived on scene before the Saps. Images of the scene taken by Rusa showed small holes in the driver's side window, which appeared to look like bullet holes. “Reaction officers and Rusa medics were immediately dispatched, and on arrival, they located the deceased in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkie. His vehicle was still idling,” Rusa said.

In February last year, Nkosinathi Amos Ngcobo, a superintendent with the Water and Sanitation Unit, was shot dead inside his office in the municipal building in Springfield Park. Ngcobo received threats before he was killed. A 33-year-old man was arrested after Ngcobo’s death and appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in February and March last year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.

The suspect was identified as Tholinhlanhla Shezi, according to a TimesLive report. A police officer was also arrested in connection with Ncgobo’s murder and charged with corruption. Phumzile Qatha, who was in charge of water tankers, was shot dead in April 2022 outside the Ottawa depot.

In November last year, Sydney Qwabe was shot dead. A source who works in the unit spoke to the Mercury anonymously after the death of Ntuli and said the Springfield premises were not safe. “If you work at the Springfield depot, that is no place to work; people just show up and an attack happens. Staff there are always ready to duck for cover; this site is no place to work,” the source was quoted saying.