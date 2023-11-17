Weekend in jail for South African man intercepted while transporting 23 trafficked foreign nationals

Sibusiso Malwane has been remanded in custody when he appeared before the Low’s Creek Periodical Court in Mpumalanga on charges of human trafficking. The 33-year-old Malwane was arrested while driving a Toyota Quantum minibus packed with 23 Bangladeshi and Pakistani nations who are believed to have been trafficked into South Africa.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said Malwane and the 23 people he was ferrying will return to court next week. “Sibusiso Malwane, a Toyota Quantum driver was remanded in custody by the Low’s Creek Periodical Court on Thursday, November 16. The accused was arrested and charged for contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act,” said Sekgotodi. A 33-year-old driver was arrested in Mpumalanga after 23 foreign nationals, believed to have been trafficked into South Africa, were found in his vehicle. Picture: Hawks “The arrest followed after the accused was found transporting 23 foreign nationals from Bangladesh and Pakistan.”

The Hawks said the case was postponed to Thursday next week for bail application. Sibusiso Malwane has been remanded in custody in Mpumalanga. Picture: Hawks Earlier this week, IOL reported that the driver had been arrested by police in Mpumalanga after 23 foreign nationals were found packed inside his vehicle. On Monday, an intelligence-driven “disruptive operation” was conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Nelspruit-based crime intelligence and highway patrol units along the N4 and R38 roads.