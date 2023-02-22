Welkom police arrest man for murder, security guard for unlawful gun

Cape Town - Welkom public order policing members have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a murder in Albany section, Meloding.
A security guard who was allegedly in possession of the murder weapon has also been arrested for allegedly being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said members acted on information about a murder that had occurred on Saturday.
“The members proceeded to the identified house in Albany section, where a 34-year-old male suspect was arrested for murder,” Thakeng said.
The information they received led the members to another house where a 43-year-old security guard was questioned.
Western Cape police nab their own for kidnapping
Police seek public assistance after six-month-old baby snatched in Cape Town
Manhunt launched for suspects who killed security guard in Pinetown cash-in-transit heist
LISTEN: Help police find kidnapped 6-month-old Somerset West baby
Unregistered doctors practising in the Western. Cape arrested during crime operation
It was established that the firearm used in the commission of the crime was in the guard room at his workplace.
“Members then rushed to the guard room at Virginia Magistrate’s Court, where they found a pistol and 34 rounds of ammunition inside a locker.
“The suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Thakeng further added.
Thakeng confirmed that both suspects would soon be appearing in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court.
IOL