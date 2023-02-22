Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Welkom police arrest man for murder, security guard for unlawful gun

Welkom police have arrested a man for murder and a security guard for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Picture: Supplied

Welkom police have arrested a man for murder and a security guard for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Welkom public order policing members have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a murder in Albany section, Meloding.

A security guard who was allegedly in possession of the murder weapon has also been arrested for allegedly being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said members acted on information about a murder that had occurred on Saturday.

“The members proceeded to the identified house in Albany section, where a 34-year-old male suspect was arrested for murder,” Thakeng said.

The information they received led the members to another house where a 43-year-old security guard was questioned.

More on this

It was established that the firearm used in the commission of the crime was in the guard room at his workplace.

“Members then rushed to the guard room at Virginia Magistrate’s Court, where they found a pistol and 34 rounds of ammunition inside a locker.

“The suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Thakeng further added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thakeng confirmed that both suspects would soon be appearing in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSMagistrates CourtCrime and courtsMurder

Share