Welkom police arrest man for murder, security guard for unlawful gun

A security guard who was allegedly in possession of the murder weapon has also been arrested for allegedly being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

Cape Town - Welkom public order policing members have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a murder in Albany section, Meloding.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said members acted on information about a murder that had occurred on Saturday.

“The members proceeded to the identified house in Albany section, where a 34-year-old male suspect was arrested for murder,” Thakeng said.

The information they received led the members to another house where a 43-year-old security guard was questioned.