Western Cape police nab suspects in possession of firearms and ammunition

Cape Town – Maitland Flying Squad have arrested suspects who were allegedly found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition at their premises in Hanover Park. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the Maitland Flying Squad responded to information they received of firearms being kept at premises in Hanover Park.

“The members searched the premises and found a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition,” Twigg said. Twigg said that another property was also searched and a magazine with 24 9mm rounds was found. Two male suspects aged 25 and 46 were arrested and detained. The suspects are due appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, February 23.

In an unrelated intervention members of Strand SAPS arrested a 26- year-old male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs in Fink Street, Strand, on Monday morning. Twigg said police members were busy with stop and search operations due to ongoing gang violence in the area when they noticed two males sitting on the corner. When they saw police approaching, one suspect jumped up and started running. “A chase ensued and the suspect was apprehended and searched and a pistol with ammunition and drugs were found in his possession,” Twigg added.

