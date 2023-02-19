62-year-old to appear for large cache of arms found in Malmesbury

Cape Town - A 62-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday after being found in possession of a large arms cache in Malmesbury. Through police investigation, and after two days of scouring the scene, 44 firearms and an assortment of ammunition were among the items found in a locked warehouse on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said the bust was made “in concerted efforts to deal with criminality”, and they anticipated more arrests. “Malmesbury police followed up information in the area which led them to a locked-up warehouse in an industrial area in Malmesbury on the West Coast on Thursday evening where they uncovered an arms cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery. “A suspect was subsequently arrested.

“The suspect, a naturalised South African of German descent was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act. “He resides in the Tierfontein area and is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “As the investigation continues, the possibility of further arrest effected cannot be ruled out,” said Potelwa.

A 62-year-old man will make his first court appearance on Monday for the possession of a large assortment of firearms and ammunition. Picture: SAPS/Supplied The police contingent comprising crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts as well as local police, booked in, as part of evidence: 44 firearms (comprising nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols), 11 firearm parts (considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act), two full light-duty vehicle loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition, substantial quantities of gunpowder and numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines. “The origin of the firearms, ammunition and gunpowder is the subject of the police investigation with investigators setting their sights on other premises in the vicinity,” said Potelwa. Provincial Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile said: “With communities plagued by incidence of gun violence, it is envisaged that through investigations that are currently underway some explanations will emerge as police strive to create safer communities.”