Well-known Durban actor arrested on child porn charges

A well-known Durban actor has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a child pornography ring operating in South Africa and the United States. The actor, who legally cannot be named until he has pleaded, was nabbed at his home in Glenwood before being taken to the Umbilo police station where he was formally charged.

He made his first appearance in a Durban court this week and was remanded in custody until his bail application early next month. It is believed the latest arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into a child pornography ring operating in South Africa and the United States. In January, a 32-year-old man was arrested on similar charges.

At the time, IOL reported that he was one of three men arrested in connection with distribution and possession of child pornography. According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the trio were arrested in a joint operation by the SA Police Service (SAPS) Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit and the American Homeland Security department. In November last year, police arrested a 43-year-old man, with thousands of images and videos of child pornography in his possession, at a flat in Umbilo.

Mathe revealed that close to 30 suspects had been allegedly involved in the possession, distribution, manufacturing, accessing and downloading of child pornography. Investigations continue.