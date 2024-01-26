Western Cape child porn bail application: State closes its case

The State closed its case in the bail application of Worcester resident Garth van West after he was arrested for possession of more than 95,000 images of child pornography. The matter was heard in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in the Western Cape.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State, who was opposing the bail application, closed their case on Thursday. “The matter is expected to proceed on Friday morning.” Van West and two other Western Cape men were arrested in a sting operation over three days last week.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) said a total of seven men have been arrested since November in connection with child pornography. Van West, was arrested on January 17. At the time of his arrest national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said he was allegedly found with 95,000 images and 6,000 videos of child pornography. “He faces a charge of accessing, distributing and possession of child pornography.”