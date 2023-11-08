Widow of Senzo Meyiwa cop murdered in Vosloorus drive-by shooting

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that the widow of a senior police officer who was involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Vosloorus. Brigadier Philani Ndlovu was one of the most senior police officers at the crime scene where former football star Meyiwa was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Brigadier Ndlovu, who was retired, died in May last year, a few weeks after the start of the first Meyiwa murder trial, which was sitting at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, before Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. Some reports said he was poisoned, while others said he was ill. Brigadier Ndlovu was not expected to testify in the murder trial as he had not deposed a statement, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), but his name has been mentioned a number of times during the Meyiwa murder trial, both under Judge Maumela and the second trial under Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

His wife, Nonhlanhla, has now been murdered almost 18 months later in a hail of bullets. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed police were investigating a murder case. He said Mrs Ndlovu was driving in Vosloorus at about 12.50pm on Sunday when suspects fired at her from another vehicle that was driving alongside her.

“It is reported that the deceased was driving in Vosloorus on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at approximately 12.50pm, when she was shot at by suspects who were driving parallel to her. “The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Masondo.

How Brigadier Ndlovu has featured in the Meyiwa case – Brigadier Ndlovu was accused of being one of the officers who were part of a cover-up of the 2014 murder. During the first trial, advocate Malesela Teffo, who is now disbarred, said Brigadier Ndlovu, who was the head of the Gauteng provincial detectives and was in charge of the crime scene, was among the people guiding the unwitting forensic officer Thabo Mosia into the staged scene through tactics, including intimidation. – Forensic officer Mosia got involved in the Meyiwa murder case after he received a call from Brigadier Ndlovu about a robbery at the crime scene. He had been on standby that evening. According to the isiZulu news publication, Isolezwe, Mrs Ndlovu, had been in Gauteng for about three weeks and was now living in Eshowe, KZN, since the death of her husband.

It was reported that she had been at the shopping centre before she was gunned down. A family spokesperson, Njabulo Ndlovu, told Isolezwe that they were still in shock after the murder. “She was in Joburg to attend to some matters. We are shocked by this murder, and we don’t know why she would be murdered in this way,” he said.