Woman, 26, in Mpumalanga court for allegedly stabbing lover to death

A 26-year-old woman is expected to appear before the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court on Monday, after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing her lover, who died as a result of his injuries. The 36-year-old deceased man was murdered on Saturday, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to a report, there was a scuffle between a male and a female. It is further indicated that during the said fight, the male person was stabbed, allegedly by his female companion,” said Mdhluli. Thereafter, the injured man was taken to hospital by a family member. “On the said Saturday, at around 11.30pm, the police in Vosman received a call from the hospital about a patient who succumbed to injuries after being brought in for medical treatment,” Mdhluli said.

“Upon arrival, members of the police observed that the victim had some stab wounds on the upper body.” A case of murder was opened, and after investigations were done by the police, the woman was traced and arrested. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has “strongly” condemned the incident.

However, Manamela has applauded police for the swift arrest. “This incident is more of domestic violence in nature and we are very much concerned about these series of intolerance amongst people in some kind of relationships,” said Manamela. “We plead with people to be civil when addressing issues and not to resort to violence.”