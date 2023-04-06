Woman alleges she was given food and drink in Sunnyside, then raped while unconscious

Pretoria – A 25-year-old Zambian national, James Ngosa who resides in Sunnyside, Pretoria, was arrested and charged for allegedly raping his female friend. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana said Ngosa was remanded in custody, until next week.

“A Zambian national James Ngosa, 25, appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. He is facing a charge of raping his 22-year-old female friend,” Mahanjana said. “It is alleged that on 3 April, 2023, the accused (Ngosa) invited the complainant in the matter to his place in Sunnyside, Pretoria. When she arrived, the accused offered her food and juice.” After a while, Mahanjana said it is alleged that the woman felt unwell and lost consciousness.

“When she finally regained her consciousness, she asked the accused to request an e-hailing service to take home. Instead, the accused offered to drop her off,” Mahanjana said. “When she arrived home, she felt unwell again and felt discomfort in her private part. She then went to the Sunnyside police station, where she opened a case of rape against the accused. Ngosa was arrested at his premises the following day, on 4 April, 2023.” Mahanjana said the matter was postponed to Wednesday next week for a formal bail application.

Last month, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court sentenced 37-year-old Nigerian national Onyeghani Ekene Dumkele to life imprisonment for the murder of Limpopo artist Shaun-Douglas Chabalala, 23. Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said Chabalala was robbed inside the seventh-floor residential unit and then forcefully thrown out of the window. He died at the scene. “Shortly after he was convicted, a 37-year-old foreign national, who murdered a multi-talented up-and-coming Limpopo artist, Shaun-Douglas Chabalala, 23, was handed a life sentence in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday afternoon,” Mavimbela said.

“Additionally, a 15-year jail term was imposed on Onyeghani Ekene Dumkele for aggravated robbery, plus a 12-month suspended sentence, on condition that he is deported to his native country after he completes his concurrent sentence for murder and aggravated robbery.” Chabalala and his friend, Given Mzamane, were lured to the infamous Tambotie block of flats in Sunnyside, east of Pretoria, in May 2018, through a fake advertisement of a luxury camera. The two arrived at the populated block of flats, with the intention of purchasing the advertised camera.

“They carried a cash amount of R14 000 on them, only to be led into an ambush inside an apartment where Dumkele lived on the seventh floor,” Mavimbela said. “Upon entering the apartment, the victims were attacked by a group of men. “Mzamane testified that he forced his way out of the door and managed to escape. However, it was not before he had witnessed two men, who had participated in the robbery and attack on himself and Chabalala, lift Chabalala and threw him out of the window from the same apartment.”